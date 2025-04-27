CM Naidu reviews preparations for PM Modi’s Amaravati visit on May 2

Amaravati, Apr 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on May 2, where he will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the renewed Rs 65,000-crore Amaravati capital city project.

At his Undavalli residence, Naidu discussed arrangements with ministers and officials, noting that the event marks a historic turning point for the state's future and aspirations, according to an official release.

"Amaravati is moving from past destruction towards future development, overcoming conspiracies and attacks aimed at sabotaging the people's capital," Naidu claimed in the release.

The chief minister stated that within ten months of governance, the challenges left by the previous YSRCP regime had been resolved, and halted construction works are now being restarted with renewed commitment.

Naidu further stated that Amaravati, symbolising AP's pride and sentiment, will stand tall as a hub for wealth creation, job opportunities, and future growth.

Highlighting the symbolism, Naidu said that the prime minister, who laid the foundation in 2015, is now restarting the works, sending a strong message to those who tried to "destroy" the capital city.

The CM emphasised organising the May 2 event grandly, ensuring access to drinking water, food, smooth transport, and foolproof security for attendees, particularly those from distant districts.

Naidu revived the Amaravati city project—the new capital of Andhra Pradesh on the banks of the Krishna River—after returning to power in the state in 2024.

The project remained stalled between 2019 and 2024.

Naidu aims to build a world-class, inclusive and modern urban hub inspired by global cities such as Amsterdam, Singapore and Tokyo.

The city is expected to create 1.5 million jobs, house 3.5 million people, and have a GDP of USD 35 billion by 2050. PTI MS GDK SSK SSK KH