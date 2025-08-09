CM Naidu stakes priority on tribal welfare, development in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said tribal welfare and the development of tribal areas remain top priorities of his government.

Speaking at Lagishapalli in Alluri Seetharama Raju district during World Tribal Day celebrations, Naidu laid foundation stones for several projects and inaugurated development initiatives aimed at improving facilities in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas.

“Our goal is the welfare of tribals and the development of their areas. We have given special attention by appointing IAS officers in ITDAs,” Naidu said, addressing the gathering.

He added that IAS officers have been posted in seven ITDAs to ensure efficient administration and emphasised that tribals can achieve miracles if given proper opportunities and support.

Naidu highlighted tourism and food processing as priority sectors and said funds are being released for school buildings and medical facilities.

He stressed that creating awareness among tribals is essential for sustained progress, while safeguarding their rights is crucial to improving their lives.

“In the agency areas, clean hills and kind-hearted people live. If I were to be reborn, I wish to be born here,” he said, calling the agency a “miracle of God.” The TDP supremo also inspected stalls set up at the public meeting venue.

He inquired about the status of homestay projects in tribal areas and directed officials to ensure homestays provide a healthy environment that allows visitors to enjoy nature.

The CM unveiled the logo related to tribal products and sought information on their sales performance. He instructed that tribal products be given opportunities for international marketing.

Recalling that former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao was the first to prioritise tribal area development, Naidu said state progress is possible only if tribal communities grow and prosper equally.

During the World Tribal Day celebrations, Naidu tasted fresh Araku coffee at a stall and said, “Nothing beats a cup of fresh Araku coffee, enjoyed where it’s grown, in nature’s heart, where tribal communities’ efforts bring this unique brew to life,” in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, Naidu extended "World Tribal Day greetings" on 'X', and said the TDP-led government was working towards developing tribal and plains regions on an equal footing.

Besides highlighting development and welfare activities executed in tribal areas over the past year, Naidu said he would discuss future projects with tribals and announce decisions soon.

He further reiterated that the coalition government is "committed to the steady development of tribal communities."