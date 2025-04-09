CM Naidu thanks PM Modi, Vaishnaw for Rs 1,332-cr Tirupati-Katpadi rail doubling project

Amaravati, April 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the Rs 1,332-crore Tirupati–Katpadi railway line doubling project.

Naidu said the transformative initiative would connect sacred landmarks such as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, and Chandragiri Fort.

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Union Cabinet for approving Rs 1,332 crore for the Tirupati–Katpadi railway line doubling project,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He noted that the project would also improve access to educational and medical hubs like Vellore and Tirupati while bolstering the agricultural economy.

Further, he said it would accelerate the growth of the electronics, cement, and steel industries in the southern state, among other benefits.