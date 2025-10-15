CM Naidu to launch statewide inspections in November to assess govt schemes

Amaravati, Oct 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he will begin field-level inspections across the state from November to review the implementation of government schemes and programmes.

Naidu said he would personally verify how welfare benefits are reaching citizens and ensure that governance reflects public satisfaction.

“Delivering good governance that people appreciate and implementing sustainable policies in administration remain our top priorities,” the chief minister said during a review of the real-time governance system at the secretariat.

He reviewed feedback from citizens on the ‘Super GST–Super Savings’ initiative launched under Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 reforms, directing officials to increase awareness in tribal regions about tax reductions on essential commodities and other products.

Naidu said publicity efforts on reduced taxes and prices should continue even after Diwali and suggested showcasing GST 2.0 benefits through slides in (cinema) theatres.

According to the chief minister, satisfaction levels of various government services will be measured through technological data audits to ensure that field reports match ground realities.

“The goal is to provide better services to the common man through the ‘One Government–One Citizen’ policy,” he said.

Naidu noted that in the first week of November, the performance of ministers, secretaries, and collectors would be evaluated, and directed officials to coordinate through the Incident Management System to respond swiftly to incidents and provide relief to affected people.

He advised officials not to harass vehicle owners unnecessarily under the pretext of traffic challans.

Naidu added that some individuals were attempting to “exploit certain issues for political gain and commit crimes,” urging officials to remain alert.

He dismissed false propaganda regarding the privatisation of medical colleges being constructed under the PPP model, saying these colleges will provide additional seats for poor students and free medical care for the underprivileged.

Naidu claimed that technology helped expose conspiracies, including an attempt to incite public anger by setting fire to an Ambedkar statue.

He also warned of alleged ongoing efforts to defame the government through the production of spurious liquor. PTI MS STH SSK