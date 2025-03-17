CM Naidu unveils Swarna Andhra-2047 action plan, seeks MLAs support

Amaravati, March 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday presented the action plan for implementing the ambitious Swarna Andhra-2047 (Golden Andhra) vision in the Assembly, urging all MLAs to become key stakeholders in its realisation.

Calling on MLAs to take responsibility at the constituency level for successfully executing the vision, Naidu outlined the overall state vision, sectoral theme visions, district vision action plans, constituency vision action plans (CVAPs), and mandal/municipality action plans.

"MLAs must take responsibility for executing these plans. The pilot phase includes four constituencies—Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, and Uravakonda—where vision documents have already been prepared. A framework for the remaining constituencies will be developed soon," Naidu told the Assembly.

To achieve the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision, the Chief Minister highlighted key targets, including increasing the state’s population from 5.3 crore to 5.8 crore, achieving 100 per cent literacy (up from 72 per cent), and raising female labour force participation to over 80 per cent from the current 46 per cent.

As part of this vision, Andhra Pradesh aims to reach a USD 2.4 trillion (Rs 308 lakh crore) Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2047, eradicate poverty, and attain a per capita income of USD 42,000 (Rs 55 lakh) with an annual growth rate of 15 per cent.

Assuring government support for MLAs in implementing the CVAPs, Naidu stated that mandal, municipality and district-level vision action plans have already been finalised.

The mandal and municipality-level plans primarily focus on the primary sector and were formulated under the guidance of district collectors.

Meanwhile, district vision action plans emphasise district-specific growth strategies across all 26 districts, prioritising major infrastructure, industrial corridors, and the primary sector.

While CVAPs are still in progress, the TDP supremo noted that a micro-level planning approach is being developed for all 175 constituencies, addressing their unique development needs.

Outlining commitments to be fulfilled before 2029, Naidu assured that the TDP-led government will provide house sites for all citizens, permanent housing for every family, universal access to hygienic toilets, and 100 per cent tap water connections.

Other commitments include universal access to clean cooking fuel, digital connectivity via high-speed internet for all households, and reliable power supply with incentives for rooftop solar installations.

Community infrastructure goals before 2029 include improved road connectivity, drainage networks, waste-to-wealth initiatives, street lighting, and enhanced social infrastructure.

For the vision’s implementation, Naidu announced the establishment of a leadership council, a steering committee, and theme-specific task forces, alongside a Vision Management Unit (VMU) housed within the planning department.

The VMU will oversee coordination, planning, monitoring, evaluation, and needs assessment. These efforts will be further supported by an advisory committee, professional input from global and national development agencies, and subject matter experts.

As part of the Swarna Andhra Outcome Monitoring Framework, the Chief Minister will review key performance indicators (KPIs) every quarter.