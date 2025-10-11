CM Naidu virtually inaugurates smart street vending market in Andhra's Nellore

Amaravati, Oct 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated a smart street vending market at Mypadu Gate in Nellore.

Set up at Rs 7 crore, the advanced market, made of smart containers, was inaugurated virtually by the CM, a press release said.

The market provides a permanent space for street vendors to avoid operational hiccups. It houses 120 shops across 30 modular containers, with each container accommodating four shops.

This innovative initiative is aimed at benefiting women, specially-abled people, and members of backward classes, the press release added.