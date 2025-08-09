CM Naidu vows to push Andhra from 2nd to 1st in justice delivery

Amaravati, Aug 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state’s second rank in justice delivery, as per the India Justice Report 2025, is not enough and promised to work tirelessly to secure the top position.

The India Justice Report 2025 ranked Andhra Pradesh second among 18 large and mid-sized states with populations over one crore.

“My dear people of Andhra Pradesh, being second is not enough… We will continue working with full commitment until Andhra Pradesh becomes No. 1. We owe it to you,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister called the rise to the second position a remarkable milestone for the state.

Andhra Pradesh improved from fifth place in 2022, while Karnataka claimed the top spot in the 2025 report. PTI STH SSK ROH