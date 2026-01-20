CM Naidu's political career marked by unfulfilled promises: YSRCP

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 20 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader K Kannababu said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu "has no moral right to speak about credibility", alleging that his political career was marked by unfulfilled promises and diversionary politics.

Kannababu alleged that irrespective of the forum, Naidu's sole political agenda was to criticise YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while indulging in constant self-praise.

"Naidu has no moral right to speak about credibility, as his political career has been defined by unfulfilled promises and diversionary politics," Kannababu said in a YSRCP press release late on Monday.

He claimed that people clearly knew who possessed credibility in public life.

Even during the recent 30th death anniversary ceremony of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao (NTR), Naidu chose self-glorification instead of speaking about NTR's ideals, which itself reflects his lack of credibility, Kannababu alleged.

Recalling past events, the former minister alleged that the TDP chief had betrayed NTR and said history itself answered the question of who truly commanded public trust.

Kannababu alleged that under the NDA coalition government, large-scale land irregularities were taking place, with valuable land being allotted to favoured corporates at throwaway prices.

He accused the TDP-led coalition government of encouraging land, sand, liquor and drug mafia while misleading the public through propaganda slogans such as "Super Six Super Hit", referring to welfare promises made during elections.

The opposition leader further alleged that the liquor sector has deteriorated under the present regime, claiming that illegal sales, excessive pricing and even door delivery had turned the festive season into a profit festival for liquor syndicates.

He also claimed that Andhra Pradesh was fast emerging as a drugs hub due to alleged government inaction.

Kannababu alleged that Naidu was resorting to credit theft and distortion of history by claiming credit for projects and investments initiated earlier during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

He said repeated alleged attacks on Reddy were aimed at diverting public attention from the failures of the TDP-led NDA government. Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH ADB