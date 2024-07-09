CM Nayab Saini congratulates Badoli for his appointment as Haryana BJP chief

Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday congratulated his party MLA Mohan Lal Badoli over his appointment as the BJP's state unit president and exuded confidence that the party will come back to power for the third time.

Badoli (61), the sitting MLA from Rai Assembly segment in Sonipat, was on Tuesday appointed the party's state president. He replaces Chief Minister Saini, who continued to hold the charge after he became the chief minister earlier this year.

In March, the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Saini, an OBC leader, as the chief minister of Haryana. Khattar is now a Union Minister.

Badoli had unsuccessfully contested the recently held Lok Sabha polls from Sonipat, where he was defeated by Satpal Brahamchari of the Congress.

From Haryana, the Congress and the BJP won five seats each in the parliamentary elections.

Assembly polls in Haryana, where the BJP has been in power since 2014, are slated later this year.

Congratulating Badoli, Chief Minister Saini posted in Hindi on X, "Many congratulations and best wishes to Rai MLA Shri @MohanLal_Badoli ji on being appointed the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana.

"I have full faith that under your leadership the organisational work in Haryana will get a new direction and the BJP government will be formed for the third time," Saini posted.

Newly appointed BJP's Haryana affairs in-charge Satish Poonia also congratulated Badoli.

"...have full confidence that due to your important role, the BJP government will be formed again in Haryana with a huge majority in the upcoming assembly elections," Poonia posted on X in Hindi.

In October 2023, the BJP had appointed Saini as the party's Haryana unit president. At that time, Saini was an MP from Kurukshetra. PTI SUN MNK MNK