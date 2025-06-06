CM Neiphiu Rio emphasises need to preserve, promote rich traditions of Naga tribes

Kohima, Jun 6 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday emphasised the need to preserve and promote the rich traditions of Nagaland's 17 tribes and multiple sub-tribes.

Addressing the inaugural function of the new multi-storeyed Nagaland State Emporium Complex here, Rio called it a long-awaited infrastructure that will serve as both a symbol of cultural identity and a centre for commercial growth.

Describing the emporium as "the pride and image of the state", Rio said it must reflect the unity in diversity of Nagaland. He stressed that the complex should not merely be a showroom for textiles and crafts, but a cultural destination for locals and tourists alike.

Highlighting the uniqueness of tribal motifs, colours, and traditional designs, the chief minister urged artisans, weavers, and designers to collaborate under approved frameworks to maintain authenticity.

He called for all tribal products to be documented, standardised, and vetted by respective tribal bodies to preserve originality and ensure high quality.

"There should be a system—designs must be approved, samples created, and then taken up for mass production. We cannot allow everyone to make whatever they think is good. Without structure, we lose identity and market consistency," Rio said.

The CM also addressed the need to promote Naga cuisine, which he noted was gaining popularity in cities like Delhi and Pune. He lamented the lack of proper documentation of ingredients and recipes and encouraged efforts to standardise and brand traditional Naga food for wider appeal.

Encouraging the use of indigenous materials such as Naga silk, banana fibers, and traditional cotton, Rio said Nagaland must move from being a raw material supplier to a value-added producer.

"Let's stop exporting raw goods. Let's finish them here and fetch better prices," he urged.

Referring to the state's participation in the broader Northeastern handloom and handicraft sector, Rio noted that Nagaland's production still lags behind other states like Assam and Manipur.

He pledged to advocate for better support and coordination at the regional level.

The chief minister further proposed the establishment of a Yarn Bank to support consistent quality in textile production and addressed the need for micro-financing support for weavers and entrepreneurs.

Chairman of Nagaland Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (NHHDC) Ltd, Prasilie Pienyu said this project was initiated in the year 2013 by Chief Minister Rio.

The NHHDC currently runs seven emporiums, including one each in the metro cities of Delhi and Kolkata while five are within, he said.

"These emporiums are not just a marketplace; it is a celebration of our identity, our values, and our traditions. It serves as a vital platform for our artisans, providing them with the recognition and opportunities they deserve," he said.

"Through these emporiums, we are not only promoting unique and beautiful artisanal products of our state but also fostering sustainable livelihoods, supporting local economies, and ensuring the future generations to enjoy and continue these age-old crafts," Pienyu said.

The new complex has seven floors in all and houses the state emporium on the first floor with three floors of shopping area, a restaurant, a library and a well-furnished conference hall with two guest rooms.

The project was established at a total project cost of Rs 11.25 crore, Pienyu added.

Marking the occasion, Chief Minister Rio along with Advisor for Industries and Commerce Hekani Jakhalu also launched the Naga Unity Shawl.

The unity shawl for both men and women is assembled with Naga motifs representing Naga identity and was first produced at Weaving Production Centre, NHHDC Ltd, Dimapur. PTI NBS NBS RG