CM office in Congress-run states promoting corruption: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 28 (PTI) Corruption has been "promoted" in the office of the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged on Saturday, rejecting the opposition's criticism of the ED action in the two states.

He also hit out at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, facing allegations of 'cash for query' levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and said she should appear before the parliamentary committee that has summoned her and record her statement.

Thakur targeted the Congress governments in poll-bound Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on the issue of corruption.

Over the last few months, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed to have unearthed coal levy, liquor duty and illegal online betting app "scams" in Chhattisgarh which has a Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Also, the ED this week raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case.

The Congress has alleged political vendetta and that the ED action was linked to the elections in the two states.

"Corruption is being promoted by the governments in Congress-ruled states and if action is taken, the Union government is blamed for it," Thakur told reporters.

Congress party has "miserably failed to deliver and all the guarantees promised by the Congress leaders on the eve of the last assembly polls in 2022 in Himachal were false," the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

Referring to TMC MP Mahua Moitra, the Union minister that when someone is summoned by the parliamentary committee, that person should go to record their statement.

He said that if Mahua has made a mistake then the people of the country have the right to know "why the MPs are being sold".

"Will the country's Parliament now be run by corporate houses," he said while targeting Moitra who has been accused of taking bribes from a businessman to ask questions in Lok Sabha. The TMC MP had denied any wrongdoing. PTI/COR/BPL RT RT