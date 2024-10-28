Omar Abdullah administers integrity pledge to J-K ministers, officials

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday administered the integrity pledge to ministers and officials in the secretariat, reinforcing the commitment of the Union Territory government to integrity and transparency in public service.

Advertisment

The pledge ceremony took place in the Civil Secretariat here and was attended by several ministers and Administrative Secretaries along with departmental officers.

The officers stationed at Jammu joined through video conference from the Civil Secretariat there, while Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, and hundreds of schools participated from their district headquarters, ensuring widespread engagement across the region, an official spokesperson said.

The departments also organised similar pledge-taking ceremonies for their employees, further demonstrating their commitment to uphold integrity at all levels of public service.

Advertisment

"As we mark Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 3, I take great pride in reaffirming our unwavering commitment to a corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir. Eradicating corruption is more than a priority; it is a mission that drives us to introduce bold reforms, strengthen oversight, and empower citizens," Abdullah said.

"Our goal is to build a governance model where every resource is utilized for the public good," he added.

He emphasised the relevance of this year's theme -- 'Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity'.

Advertisment

"Integrity is the cornerstone of any successful nation, and its impact on growth, welfare and progress is undeniable. Upon stepping into office, our newly elected government has made a firm pledge to create a governance system rooted in integrity, fairness, and honesty," the chief minister said.

"Our mission is simple yet profound: to serve with honour and ensure that every decision benefits the people we represent," he added.

He urged all participants to engage actively in the initiatives organised during this week.