CM Omar Abdullah cancels programmes in Jammu amid severe cold wave in Kashmir valley

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday cancelled all his engagements in Jammu and decided to stay in Srinagar to oversee the functioning of the power department and other essential services in view of a severe cold wave in the Valley.

The Kashmir valley is reeling under intense cold wave conditions with the mercury settling at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city on Saturday -- the lowest night temperature in more than three decades.

Other areas in the Valley have also reported extreme sub-zero temperatures, resulting in the freezing of water supply pipes. The situation has been compounded by frequent electricity cuts.

"In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley & the resultant difficulties with water & electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the Power department & other important departments," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Abdullah said he was on his way back from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan where he had gone to attend a meeting of the GST Council.

"I'm on my way back from Jaisalmer as I type and will be back in Srinagar tomorrow morning," he said.

"I do appreciate that cancelling my programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to the organisers & I regret the same. However under the circumstances this is the right thing to do & I will make it up to the people/organisations whose programmes have been affected," he said.