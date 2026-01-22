CM Omar Abdullah chairs cabinet meeting ahead of budget session in J-K

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a cabinet meeting here ahead of the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly scheduled to commence on February 2, with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Chief minister today chaired a cabinet meeting at the civil secretariat, Jammu, to consider key matters of public and administrative importance," the chief minister's office said in a post on X.

All cabinet decisions will come into effect after receiving the approval of the lieutenant governor.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and ministers, including Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar and Satish Sharma, officials said. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also present.

While no official statement was issued regarding the meeting, officials said the lieutenant governor's address to the assembly at the start of the budget session, along with certain welfare measures in the annual budget, were discussed during the meeting.

Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the second budget of his government. PTI TAS SMV TAS SMV MPL MPL