CM Omar Abdullah extends Herath greetings to Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday extended his greetings and good wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the sacred occasion of Herath, marking the celebration of Mahashivratri.

In his felicitation message, the chief minister conveyed his greetings to all celebrating the festival and prayed for peace, blessings and prosperity for everyone.

“Herath Poshte! On the auspicious occasion of Herath, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. May this sacred festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to every home, and further strengthen the bonds of harmony and brotherhood in our society,” Abdullah said.

The chief minister expressed hope that the festival would continue to promote the spirit of Kashmiriyat and communal harmony across Jammu and Kashmir. PTI TAS ARI