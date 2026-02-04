CM Omar Abdullah introduces Jan Vishwas, anti-discrimination bills in J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday introduced two key bills -- the Jan Vishwas and an anti-discrimination bill -- in the Legislative Assembly, aimed at enhancing trust-based governance and eliminating discrimination against persons affected by leprosy.

The chief minister introduced a bill to amend certain enactments of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance and promote ease of living and doing business.

Abdullah, who also holds the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy Bill, 2026.

The bill aims to amend relevant enactments to eliminate discrimination or denial of equal treatment towards persons affected by leprosy, prevent their segregation and exclusion, and enable the Union Territory to fulfil its obligations through affirmative action.

Both bills were introduced in the House for consideration.