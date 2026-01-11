CM Omar Abdullah lauds JK athletes on Khelo India Beach Games success

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday hailed athletes from Jammu and Kashmir for emerging as the overall men's champions in Pencak Silat at the Khelo India Beach Games.

The six-day Khelo India Beach Games, held at the iconic Blue Flag-certified Ghoghla Beach in Diu, concluded on Saturday.

"Chief Minister hailed the J&K contingent for winning 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal and emerging Overall Men's Champions in Pencak Silat at the Khelo India Beach Games-2026," said a post on Abdullah's official X handle.

He said these achievements reflect the dedication of the athletes and are a testament to the growing strength of sports in Jammu and Kashmir.