CM Omar Abdullah launches 2026 calendar celebrating Kashmir's handicraft heritage

Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday unveiled the Handicrafts and Handloom Department's Calendar for 2026, a visual tribute celebrating the timeless craft traditions of Kashmir.

The calendar beautifully encapsulates the essence of the valley's artistic heritage, highlighting the skill, dedication and commitment of the region's artisans, an official spokesperson said.

"This calendar is an ode to the artisans who weave, carve and colour Kashmir's soul," the chief minister said after launching the calendar here.

He said the artisans' hands carry forward centuries-old traditions, transforming raw material into masterpieces that reflect the spirit, resilience and rich cultural heritage of the valley.

"Our craftsmen are not just creators of art; they are the living ambassadors of Kashmir's timeless legacy," he added.

Advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir Mussarat Islam, Joint Director Handicrafts Deeba Khalid, and Deputy Director Handicrafts Mirza Shahid Ali were also present on the occasion.

The calendar showcases a range of traditional crafts, including Namda, Kani shawl, Papier mache, wood carving, Sozni embroidery, carpet weaving, Wagguv and copperware, with each frame narrating a story of skills passed down through generations. PTI MIJ OZ OZ OZ