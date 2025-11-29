CM Omar Abdullah pins hope on snowfall to revive J-K's tourism; calls for sustainable development

Srinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) In the wake of the Pahalgam attack and Delhi blast, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said 2025 has not been good for tourism, but pinned hope on snowfall reviving the sector and helping attract more visitors to the valley.

"This year has not been easy for us from a tourism point of view. Be it Pahalgam, Delhi, and Nowgam, it has had a huge impact on our tourism," Abdullah told reporters here on the sidelines of a tourism event.

On April 22, 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Baisaran meadows at the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir. On November 10, a car blast took place near the Red Fort in Delhi, killing 15 people, while an accidental blast in Nowgam police station here on November 14 killed 9 people.

"The key to (increasing) footfall is snowfall. We had a totally dry November. It is hoped that God will bless us and we will have good snowfall in December. When it snows, we think places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Srinagar will benefit from that, but it is up to God. The sooner it snows, the sooner our winter tourism season will start," he said.

Abdullah stated that while tourists were visiting the valley, the numbers were lower.

"Tourists are coming, maybe not in the numbers that we want them to, but they are coming. When we started the Chrysanthemum garden, tourism got a boost, and when it snows, more tourists will start coming," he said.

He expressed hope for an increase in tourists around Christmas and New Year.

The preparations and promotions that needed to be done by the government have been done, the chief minister said.

"Promotion is the main thing in tourism. The more promotion and marketing you can do, the more people can come," he added.

Earlier, the chief minister attended the launch of SKÃL International Club's Kashmir Chapter here, marking a significant step towards strengthening global tourism linkages and expanding international outreach in the tourism sector.

The initiative is poised to open new avenues for sustainable tourism, international collaboration, and long-term growth, while integrating Jammu and Kashmir with global tourism networks.

Addressing the function, Abdullah said that SKÃL's core values resonate deeply with the ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.

"If you look at SKÃL and you look at tourism in Kashmir, you realise that there are synergies that automatically become apparent. The word SKÃL is Nordic, and the translation of those four words is good health, friendship, long life and happiness," he said.

Underscoring the growing emphasis on responsible and sustainable tourism, Abdullah said that tourism must evolve in a manner that protects both people and the environment.

"If tourism is not responsible and sustainable, it will not last. A cornerstone of our recent activities has been to make tourism more responsible and more sustainable," he added.

The chief minister revealed that the government is preparing to develop nine new tourism destinations as a megaproject entailing huge investment.

"The foundation of this project is sustainability, environmentally responsible development that involves the local community. Tourism, or any industry that does not benefit locals, is an industry that will not survive," he said.

Speaking about the strength of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, despite recurring challenges, Abdullah said, "We are nothing if not resilient".

"Yes, there is darkness, but it will not remain forever. Winters last for a few months; after that, the snow melts, and spring arrives. My desire, my wish, and my effort is that this spring lasts for years," he added.

Reflecting on the past turbulence in the tourism sector, he said the people have seen a lot of ups and downs in Jammu and Kashmir's tourism.

"Now I want you to see only the upward trend. The relationship between SKÃL and Kashmir tourism formalised today will benefit both SKÃL and the tourism industry here," the chief minister said.