CM Omar Abdullah requests PM Modi to fulfil promise of restoring statehood to J&K

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Asserting that they were hopeful of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within the first year of government formation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise for the same made to the people of the Union territory.

Abdullah also said the National Conference government, which completed one year in office on Thursday, is committed to the promises made to the people in its election manifesto.

“We were hopeful that the Centre would fulfil its promise to restore statehood (to J-K) in the first year of our government, but it has not happened. I request the prime minister and his team to fulfil the promise made to us by restoring statehood,” Abdullah said while addressing a press conference here.

The NC government has made efforts to restore statehood, as “we brought a resolution”, he said.

Abdullah said his government is working for the betterment of J-K’s people, and it will fulfil all the promises made to them in the run-up to the elections last year.

"When we sought votes from people, it was not for one year but for the full five-year term. People have started raising questions, but I want to tell them, please ask the questions after five years," Abdullah said.