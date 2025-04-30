CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of national highway projects across J-K

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various national highway projects here and said that there should be no unwarranted or procedural gaps.

A dozen major highway corridors and one expressway, spanning over 1,800 kilometres, are currently in various stages of execution in the Union Territory.

These include strategically important routes such as National Highway 44 (Jammu–Srinagar), NH-144A (Jammu–Rajouri–Poonch) and the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway (NE-5), among others.

The meeting, attended among others by Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, also reviewed 12 major tunnel projects including Zoji La Tunnel, Z-Morh Tunnel and Panthal–Magarkote Tunnel, and other projects, many of which are in the advanced stages of construction, an official spokesperson said.

"These projects hold not just developmental but strategic importance. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that there are no unwarranted delays or procedural gaps. The Centre is also closely monitoring these corridors, and our progress must reflect seriousness and coordination," Abdullah said addressing the meeting.

The chief minister took detailed stock of project-specific challenges and enquired about persistent bottlenecks, particularly those falling within Jammu and Kashmir’s territorial jurisdiction.

He emphasised the need to resolve procedural hurdles and recurring loopholes, calling for time-bound clearances and proactive administrative facilitation.

Expressing concern over delays caused by land acquisition, forest clearances and shifting of utilities, Abdullah directed the concerned departments to streamline these processes.

He called for enhanced inter-departmental synergy, particularly between the executing agencies and the district administrations.

On the issue of public displacement and property acquisition, he stressed the importance of fair and well-planned rehabilitation and resettlement.

"Those affected must be given substantial reassurance through timely and fair rehabilitation measures,” he said.

He also reviewed security-related constraints in certain stretches and instructed the concerned departments to ensure that project activities remained on schedule with adequate coordination with security agencies.

"These projects are the main road arteries for Jammu and Kashmir's future economic development. The timely and quality execution of these projects must remain a top priority," the chief minister added.