CM Omar Abdullah reviews Ramzan arrangements in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting here on Tuesday to assess the arrangements for the holy month of Ramzan.

Abdullah directed all departments to ensure seamless public-service delivery, effective grievance redressal and necessary arrangements at major places of worship to ensure a peaceful and comfortable Ramzan for people, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on its official X handle.

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to ensure sanitation, uninterrupted power and water supply, the availability of essential commodities, market regulation, healthcare preparedness and security measures across the Union Territory.

The Muslim fasting month will begin from Thursday or Friday, depending on the sighting of the new moon. PTI MIJ RC