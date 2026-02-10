CM Omar Abdullah rules out apology to BJP, defends his remarks in J-K Assembly

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday ruled out apologising to BJP members for his certain remarks in the Assembly, saying while he was willing to withdraw his words, he was not allowed to speak in the House amid repeated disruptions.

There was no question of an apology now as the remarks were already on record, he said.

`A pandemonium broke out in the House during Abdullah's speech when BJP members objected to some of his remarks and demanded an apology, shortly before Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Abdullah was addressing the House, winding up a discussion on the Union territory's Budget presented on February 6.

Referring to the recent India-US interim trade deal, the chief minister claimed it was detrimental to the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He also made some remarks against the BJP members, who repeatedly disrupted his speech.

The BJP legislators then stood up and assembled in the front row, terming Abdullah's remarks "unparliamentary".

They raised slogans demanding an apology from the leader of the House, before the speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Abdullah said, “Had they (BJP members) allowed me to speak, I would have withdrawn my words myself. I was ready to withdraw them and say the same thing in a different manner. But they did not let me speak.

“There is no question of offering an apology now. What has been said is already on record. Had they allowed me even a second to speak, I was standing there to say that fine, I would withdraw those words and put the same point differently. But since they did not allow me to speak, there is no question of apologising,” Abdullah said.

He also asked whom he was expected to apologise to, alleging that those “lecturing” in the Assembly about the nation and the Constitution could not even sit through the entire Republic Day function on January 26.

“The Leader of Opposition (Sunil Sharma), who teaches us lessons on patriotism, I was sitting right next to him. He could not remain seated for the entire duration. At the half-way mark, you (Sharma) got up and left. And then you come here to lecture us on nationalism,” the chief minister said.

Asked about his statement that the India-US trade deal was detrimental to the interests of J-K, Abdullah said, “If you look at it now – chestnuts, dry fruits, fresh fruits, dairy products – if these are imported duty-free, what do we have left? “We do not have any marine industry, no marine food, no seafood. What we have is horticulture – dry fruits, walnut, almond, saffron, apple, kiwi… This is what we have. Now, if all these items start coming duty-free from the US, Jammu and Kashmir is bound to suffer losses.” Abdullah also claimed that the BJP members were upset because he placed certain realities before the people.

“What may benefit the rest of the country, cannot necessarily support us. I am the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I have to speak about the interests of the people. We have no benefits from the India-US trade deal – there are only losses,” he said. PTI TAS ARI