CM Omar Abdullah to visit cloudburst-hit Chositi village on Saturday

Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be visiting disaster-hit Chositi village of Kishtwar district on Saturday to assess the damage caused to the area.

A massive cloudburst led to flash floods in the remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 60 people, including two CISF personnel, and trapping many more.

Rescuers worked frantically and pulled out 167 people from under mounds of rubble. Of these, 38 are in serious condition, officials said.

Abdullah said on X, "I will be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon and will be going to the scene of the cloudburst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see, first-hand, the extent of the damage." He further said that he will review the rescue operation and assess what further help is required. PTI AB SKY SKY