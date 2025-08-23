CM Omar Abdullah urges students to push boundaries, explore beyond limits

Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday exhorted students to challenge limits and embrace the theme 'beyond boundaries'.

Addressing an event at a private school here, Abdullah said boundaries exist everywhere -- in geography, politics, laws and borders -- sometimes for good reasons, sometimes as restrictions.

He said the people often create self-imposed boundaries shaped by experiences or stereotypes.

"These limits may be real or imagined, but every great exploration and advancement of civilisation has come from crossing boundaries," he said.

Encouraging students to aim high, he urged them not to let boundaries hold them back.

"Set lofty goals. Unless you test your limits, you cannot carve a unique identity for yourself," he said.

The chief minister advised them to speak up, ask questions and never let hesitation silence them. "Gender, background or appearance should never be hurdles to achievement." At the same time, he reminded the students to distinguish between restrictive or imaginary boundaries and the laws of the land. "Go beyond boundaries, but do so lawfully. Goals must never be pursued by breaching the law," he said.

"Set many goals and spend your life striving to achieve them. The pursuit itself is worthwhile, no matter what the outcome," Abdullah said.