CM Omar Abdullah visits Poonch, assures support to victims of cross-border shelling

Poonch/Jammu, May 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday undertook an extensive tour of the Poonch district to assess the ground situation in the aftermath of the recent cross-border shelling and assured full support to the victims.

Poonch was among the worst-affected districts in the cross-border artillery shelling, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives and injuries to many others.

“Their pain is our pain. I salute the people of Poonch for their resilience, unity, and sense of coexistence during this crisis. You have set an example for the rest of the state and the country. May peace return to our borders, and may our people continue to live in harmony and safety,” he said.

Upon his arrival, the chief minister visited the District Hospital Poonch, where he enquired about the condition and treatment of the injured. He expressed his admiration for their courage and assured them of the best possible medical care and full support from the administration.

Later, the chief minister met with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the shelling. “Words fall short in the face of such grief. I offered my heartfelt condolences and assured them that they are not alone—the entire administration and I stand with them,” he said.

The chief minister also visited Zia-ul-Uloom and Anwar-ul-Uloom religious institutions, where a religious teacher was killed and several students were injured in the shelling.

Addressing a meeting with public representatives, Abdullah acknowledged the grief and suffering caused by the shelling.

“Today, we gather at a time of great difficulty and pain. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the spirit of unity and communal harmony displayed by the people of Poonch. The brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and others during this crisis is truly commendable. May the Almighty continue to bless this unity,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of the civil administration, including the deputy commissioner, SSP, and their teams for their unwavering service. “They stood their ground and worked tirelessly to support the people and minimise the suffering caused by this tragic situation,” he added.

Speaking about the conflict, the chief minister said, “This situation was not of our making. Our neighbouring country chose to target innocent civilians on our side of the border. This is both deeply saddening and unacceptable.” Expressing sorrow over the loss of 13 innocent lives, he said, “While no compensation can replace a lost life, it is our responsibility to provide immediate support. The Rs 10 lakh relief announced for each family of the deceased is not a measure of the value of life, but a step to help them cope during this difficult time.” The chief minister, who was flanked by his two sons Zamir and Zahir, acknowledged the role of local MLAs for their support during the crisis.

Commenting on the expanding threat of cross-border shelling, Abdullah said, “For the first time, even the old quarters of Jammu have been affected. We are now forced to contemplate building bunkers in the city—something previously unimaginable.” He stressed the need for immediate reforms in preparedness.

“We must learn from this experience and rectify our shortcomings. Strengthening hospital infrastructure is essential. Citizens have suggested that retired doctors be engaged during emergencies. I will raise this with the health minister and explore a re-employment or stipend-based scheme for retired medical professionals,” he said.

Outlining future preparedness, the chief minister said, "May we never face such a situation again, but if we do, we must be better prepared. We plan to establish critical infrastructure, including fixed and mobile bunkers, reinforce ambulance services, and improve evacuation mechanisms in border areas through mock drills and practical assessments."