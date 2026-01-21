CM Omar calls for need-based planning in line with govt’s development roadmap

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Emphasising fiscal discipline, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday directed all departments to submit well-structured, need-based proposals consistent with the government’s development roadmap.

For the second consecutive day, Abdullah held consultations with several key departments to assess priorities, sectoral needs and development imperatives for the upcoming budget session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on February 2.

The chief minister, who also holds finance portfolio, chaired extensive deliberations with the departments of social welfare, health & medical education, school education, higher education, public works (roads & buildings), mining, industries & commerce, and labour.

“The departments should submit well-structured and need-based proposals, aligned with the government’s development roadmap and fiscal discipline,” Abdullah said addressing the meeting.

He stressed that departments must ensure timely completion of projects, transparency in execution and efficient service delivery.

“The budget should reflect the aspirations of the people of J&K and must focus on inclusive growth, balanced regional development and sustainable economic progress,” the chief minister said.

During the meetings, Abdullah reviewed sector-wise progress, ongoing projects, budget utilisation and future requirements.

He emphasised the need for realistic and outcome-oriented budgeting, ensuring that public funds are directed towards priority sectors that directly impact the lives of the people.

Directing the departments to adopt a people-centric and performance-driven approach, he said the upcoming budget must focus on strengthening healthcare and education infrastructure, expanding social security coverage, improving road connectivity, promoting industrial growth and generating employment opportunities for the youth.

On Tuesday, the chief minister began pre-budget discussions with nine key departments. The consultative process will conclude on Thursday with the remaining departments, an official spokesman said.

These pre-budget consultations are aimed at finalising a comprehensive, growth-oriented and people-friendly budget for the Union Territory, the spokesman said.