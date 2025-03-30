CM Omar greets people of J-K on Eid

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday extended warm greetings to people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said the festival is a true reflection of J&K's rich tradition of communal harmony.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in J&K on Monday.

In his message, the chief minister highlighted the significance of Eid as a divine blessing following the month of fasting and devotion.

He emphasized that Eid is an occasion to express gratitude to the Almighty and to cherish the spirit of togetherness and compassion fostered during Ramzan.

"Eid is a time when people come together to celebrate the blessings of Ramadan, strengthening the bonds of community and reinforcing the values of mutual respect and brotherhood. It is a time to share happiness, extend kindness and support those in need," Abdullah said.

The chief minister said that the festival is a true reflection of Jammu and Kashmir's rich tradition of communal harmony, shared heritage and cultural inclusivity, strengthening the fabric of unity and peace.

On this occasion, he prayed for peace, progress and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for all those celebrating Eid across the world.

Earlier, Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in J&K on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted at many places in the Union territory.

"Reports of moon sighting have been received from various parts including Srinagar," the Grand Mufti told reporters here.