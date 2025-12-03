CM Omar promises transparency, simplified process in compassionate appointments

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said his government is committed to ensuring full transparency and a simplified process in compassionate appointments.

He also reiterated his government’s commitment to clearing the backlog of compassionate appointments under SRO-43 and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Abdullah was speaking at a function organised at the Convention Centre here where he handed over appointment orders to candidates under SRO-43 (Statutory Rules Order-43) and RAS-2022, besides issuing regularisation orders to Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) of the School Education Department.

The chief minister, who is also the minister in charge of the General Administration Department, assured the beneficiaries that the government is determined to clear the backlog of cases under SRO-43 and RAS-2022.

“As far as the orders of SRO-43 are concerned, I assure you that we will try our best to dispose of the pending cases. We will grant relaxation in cases as per the norms and make this process as transparent as possible,” he said.

Expressing deep empathy with families who approach the government during their most difficult hours, Abdullah stressed that compassionate appointments are not acts of favour but rightful entitlements under an established policy.

“On behalf of the government, our only effort is to help you in this difficult time. You should not feel that you are alone or that no one stands with you. If the government supports you in your moment of helplessness, this is not a favour— this is your right,” he said.

Speaking about the long-pending cases of CPWs and their regularisation, Abdullah said this day carries a different meaning for them.

“We will do our best to regularise CPWs and issue orders. For those under RAS and SRO-43, I know many of you have suffered a lot to reach here. And I apologise to you for that,” he said.

Regarding delay in processing of SRO-43 and RAS cases, he said “this should not happen. When there is a government system, it should work automatically".

“I assure you—we will simplify the procedure further. We will reduce the difficulties you face. Since I hold the GAD portfolio myself, I will personally ensure that bottlenecks are removed,” he said.

The chief minister said delivering these appointment orders is a matter of duty, not generosity.

He urged the newly appointed beneficiaries to shoulder their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

“A heavy responsibility has come your way, perhaps earlier than expected. Do your best to fulfil it. We will always stand with you to make your work easier. If you face any difficulty, do not hesitate to knock on my door— I am always there for you,” he said.

The chief minister said more regularisation orders for CPWs would soon be issued by the School Education Department under the supervision of Education Minister Sakina Itoo.

Itoo said the government has accorded top priority to clearing SRO-43 and RAS-2022 cases to ensure long-pending grievances are addressed.

She said many deserving candidates had been waiting for nearly a decade.

“After around 10 years of struggle, the deserving candidates finally received their due under the present government,” she said.

The minister said the regularisation of CPWs aligns with the government’s broader vision of extending relief to those who have devoted precious years of service to the School Education Department. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK