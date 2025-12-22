CM Omar releases coffee table book chronicling J-K's digital transformation

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday released a coffee table book that showcases the digital transformative journey of the Union Territory.

Titled ‘Samnvay’, the book also documents the key projects and technological contributions of the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) in J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded BISAG-N for crafting practical and innovative solutions to complex governance challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that many of these solutions have relevance beyond J&K.

He said J&K’s unique geography and climatic conditions necessitate a strong push towards digitisation, as technology enables uniform delivery of public services irrespective of location.

“Digitising governance and services ensures that people of Jammu and Kashmir receive the same quality of service, whether they live or work in remote areas or urban centres,” Abdullah said.

Calling 'Samnvay' a comprehensive snapshot of this cooperation, the chief minister said the publication offers an overview of how technology-driven interventions have supported administrative efficiency and service delivery.

Thanking the director general of BISAG-N and his entire team for their sustained efforts, Abdullah expressed hope that the book would be the first of many such publications documenting future projects and milestones, as the J&K government continues to leverage technology for better governance in the months and years ahead.