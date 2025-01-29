CM Omar reviews progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in J-K

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) here with a focus on ensuring universal access to safe drinking water.

The meeting, attended by senior officers, conducted a comprehensive district-wise review focusing on functional household tap connection (FHTC) coverage across all 20 districts, an official spokesman said.

He said it also discussed in detail the usage of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes as per Central Public Health & Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) manual, procurement and supply status of pipe material, and progress of mapping of the entire pipe network and water supply infrastructure on the PM Gati Shakti platform.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stressed that quality of materials and workmanship must not be compromised at any level, and all works must strictly adhere to CPHEEO standards and approved technical specifications.

He directed that all pipe network mapping and infrastructure data must be updated in real time on the PM Gati Shakti portal to enhance planning, transparency and inter-departmental coordination.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra presented a detailed overview of the implementation of JJM across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The presentation covered component-wise completion status of the scheme, progress in execution of civil works, and the pace of mechanical and electrical works during the last two years, the spokesman said.