CM Omar sanctions financial aid for kin of Badhaal tragedy victims

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday sanctioned and released a grant of Rs 30 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund in favour of the next of kin of the victims of the Badhaal tragedy.

In December 2024, Badhaal village in Rajouri district witnessed a tragic incident in which 17 people, including 13 children, lost their lives. The tragedy caused widespread shock and grief across the region, an official spokesperson said.

"To enable the surviving members of bereaved families to rebuild their lives, the chief minister approved financial assistance to provide some relief to the affected households during this difficult period," he said.

Reacting to the announcement, Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal Choudhary expressed gratitude to the chief minister.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to you for granting financial aid in favour of the next of kin of the deceased victims of the Badhaal tragedy. Your compassionate support in this hour of grief has brought relief to the affected families and is deeply appreciated," Choudhary said.