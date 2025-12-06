CM Omar urges JKPSC to postpone CCE in view of 'delay' in LG's nod for age relaxation

Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday urged the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) to consider postponing the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) in view of "uncertainty" resulting from Lok Bhavan's "delay" in approving age relaxation for the aspirants.

"Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues, compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan's delay in approving age relaxation, a provision granted multiple times in the past," the CM's office said in a post on X.

It said Abdullah urged JKPSC to take note of the "unprecedented stress" on aspirants and consider postponing the exam in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all.

The chief minister's advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, said the examination should be deferred till the issue of age relaxation, which is pending consideration of Lieutenant Governor, is addressed.

"The elected government is in favour of relaxing the upper age limit for recruitment and we have sent the file to the Lok Bhawan in this regard. Till the process is completed, the JKPSC should defer the examination," Wani, told PTI.

He said the Abdullah government earlier this week sent the file of age relaxation to Lieutenant Governor for approval.

"The file has been returned to General Administration Department with some queries. The GAD has forwarded it to the Public Service Commission for its opinion on the matter," Wani said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"Aspirants of the JKPSC CCE are caught in a tussle between the LG and the CM. In this freezing cold, they are out on the streets asking for nothing more than basic fairness -age relaxation and a reasonable exam schedule. I urge @OfficeOfLGJandK and @OmarAbdullah to step in and resolve this issue without any further delay," Mufti said on X.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, said conducting the test ' scheduled on Sunday -- while a crucial decision on age relaxation is pending places aspirants at a "clear disadvantage".

"The proposal to enhance the upper age limit for JKAS aspirants has been forwarded to Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) for approval, even as the examination is scheduled to commence tomorrow. Conducting the test while such a crucial decision is still pending places aspirants at a clear disadvantage," Tarigami said in a post on X.

Referring to the flight disruptions, he said many candidates travelling from outside J&K are stranded due to flight cancellations.

"The examination must be deferred until the approval process is duly concluded" he added. PTI SSB MIJ NB NB