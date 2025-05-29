Omar's meetings at Pahalgam, Gulmarg aimed to dispel fear: NC provincial president

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta on Thursday urged people, particularly tourists across the country, to come to Jammu and Kashmir in large numbers, and asserted that there is nothing to fear now.

He said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah organised government meetings at Pahalgam and Gulmarg—popular tourist destinations—to dispel fear in the minds of people of the country, particularly tourists.

After chairing a Cabinet and tour operators’ meeting in Pahalgam, Abdullah chose Gulmarg in the Baramulla district on Wednesday to hold another meeting of top officials in a bid to dispel fear, promote tourism, and ensure a good experience for visitors.

"We want both tourists and pilgrims—whether they come for Mata Vaishno Devi or Baba Amarnath—to visit Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and other tourist places. We are ready to welcome them, and there should be no fear in anyone’s mind," Gupta told reporters here.

He was replying to a volley of questions on whether NC chief Farooq Abdullah playing golf and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, cycling would help revive tourism.

"The Cabinet meeting held in Pahalgam and the officers’ meeting in Gulmarg, along with Farooq Abdullah playing golf and Omar Abdullah cycling, all send a strong message to tourists and the public that they should come here in large numbers as everything is normal. It was to dispel fear among the people," he said.

He further said that they should not heed the threats of terrorists. "Jammu and Kashmir is still a paradise—come and enjoy its beauty," he said.

On the Amarnath Yatra, which is commencing in Jammu and Kashmir soon, he said, "We appeal to all pilgrims to come fearlessly and in large numbers. Their presence will send a strong message that will foil the evil designs of terrorists and their sponsors across the border, including Pakistan."

Meanwhile, prominent activist Kuldeep Raj Sharma, who recently resigned from the BJP, joined the National Conference in the presence of Gupta at a function in Jammu.