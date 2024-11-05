CM orders probe into mango kernel deaths in Odisha, Cong seeks compensation for victims' kin

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the death of two women allegedly after eating mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

Advertisment

At least two tribal women died while six others were hospitalised after consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block last week.

The Congress visited the village and demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed an RDC (revenue divisional commissioner) level inquiry into mango kernel death issue in Kandhamal district,” the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Advertisment

Of the six women who fell ill after allegedly having the gruel, were shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack from another facility after their health condition worsened, officials said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress claimed that the people of Mandipanka village are facing acute scarcity of food.

The party sought Governor Raghubar Das’ intervention in the development.

Advertisment

A delegation of Congress, which visited Mandipanka village, submitted a memorandum to the Governor on Tuesday highlighting the government’s alleged apathy and the plight of villagers.

“Hon'ble Governor assured them that he will discuss the matter with @SecyChief and find out the solution for the issue,” the Governor of Odisha said in its X post.

The state government has, however, rejected the allegation and claimed that the two women died due to food poisoning and not from consumption of mango kernel gruel.

Advertisment

“Consuming mango kernel is the food habit of the people there and the death is due to contaminated food,” the state government said in a statement.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra said, “The people have sufficient food grain at home and therefore, they did not lift the October quota. The death is due to food poisoning.” The Congress demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family members of the deceased tribal women, removal of the food supplies and consumer welfare minister and action against the Kandhamal district collector. PTI AAM NN