CM orders solatium to kin of Thoppur accident victims

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday ordered a solatium of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the four persons killed in collisions involving multiple vehicles in Dharmapuri district.

Advertisment

Three trucks and two cars were involved in collisions in Thoppur ghat section of the Salem-Bengaluru national highway on January 24 in which three women and a man were killed and eight sustained injuries.

An official release here said Stalin has ordered authorities to release from the CM's Public Relief Fund an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the kin of each of the four deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the eight injured, now being treated in a hospital.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved. PTI VGN VGN SS