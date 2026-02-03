CM orders to transport bodies of migrant couple, child to Bihar

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has issued orders to the health department to transport the bodies of a migrant worker, his wife and child who were brutally killed here recently, to Bihar at free of cost.

Three people were arrested in connection with the gruesome murder, following the discovery of a body in a gunny bag on January 26.

An official release on Tuesday said, the family, who had come to Chennai from Bihar in search of work, was murdered and three people were arrested.

Upon learning that assistance was required to transport the mortal remains of the three deceased individuals to their home state, the chief minister has ordered the health and family welfare department to transport the bodies of the couple, Gourav Kumar, his wife Punitha Kumari and their 2-year-old child at free of cost to their home state, the release said. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB