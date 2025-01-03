CM Patel inaugurates flower show in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a flower show at the Sabarmati Riverfront here on Friday.

As per a government release, Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2025 will remain open for visitors till January 22.

The show attracted nearly 20 lakh visitors last year, and this year's event will surpass that number, it said.

The event found a mention in the Guinness World Record last year for its remarkable 400-metre flower wall.

The first flower show was organised at Sabarmati Riverfront when Narendra Modi was the state's chief minister in 2013.

The show has been divided into six zones, featuring more than 10 lakh flowers of 50 species and more than 30 sculptures.

According to the release, in Zone 1, the growth and development of the country are depicted in statues.

The zone has flower sculptures in the shape of elephants, lotuses, arches, canopy clusters, the Konark Chakra, and other attractions for children.

Themes of inclusiveness and sustainability are highlighted in Zone 2, with sculptures of tigers, peacocks, greater flamingos, sable camels and Asiatic lions.

Zone 3 illustrates the path towards a sustainable future, reflecting India's global leadership in addressing challenges such as global warming and climate change.

The installations in Zones 4 and 5 reflect India's rich cultural and historical legacy and natural beauty, the release said.

Zone 6 symbolises India's future, with displays on Olympics 2036, Gandhiji's three monkeys, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, The Unity Blossom, and Mission Three Million Trees.

As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions (during his visit last year), public participation has been emphasised. Independent corporate and government entities have joined as partners in the flower show, the release stated.

Visitors can use audio guides to learn more about the flowers, sculptures, and zones by scanning QR codes available throughout the venue.

As per the official website, the entry fee is Rs 100 on Saturdays and Sundays and Rs 70 from Monday to Friday. PTI PJT ARU