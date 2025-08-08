CM Patel inaugurates urban forest park in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated an urban forest park developed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation using the Miyawaki method in Lambha area of the city.

He also unveiled a statue of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion, an official release said.

The Miyawaki method, invented by a Japanese botanist, involves planting a variety of native trees and shrubs close together to mimic a natural forest system.

The urban forest has been developed over 4,464 square meters at a cost of Rs 55 lakh under the public-private partnership model, and houses some 8,000 indigenous trees including teak, khair (Cutch tree), bamboo, siris (Albizia lebbeck), sissu (Dalbergia sissoo) and arjun (Terminalia arjuna).

It also includes a 250-meter walkway.

To transform Ahmedabad into a green city, the municipal corporation has launched the campaign `Mission Four Million Trees 2025" with a target of planting 40 lakh trees, and 27,11,443 trees have been planted so far, the release said.

With 66.77 per cent of the target achieved, the AMC is set to complete the remaining plantation work in the coming days, it added.

The corporation has so far developed 198 `oxygen parks' or urban forests using the Miyawaki method and dense plantation techniques.

Ahmedabad has a total of 310 public gardens. The Garden Department has planted more than one crore trees across the city in the last six years, said the release. PTI PJT KRK