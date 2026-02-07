CM Patel lays foundation stone of Ambaji corridor, says it will provide amenities to devotees

Ambaji (Guj), Feb 7 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 950 crore for the first phase of the ‘Shakti corridor’ at Ambaji in Banaskantha district and said it will provide various amenities to pilgrims.

Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata temple in the town is one of the 51 ‘shaktipeeths’ across the country. Lakhs of devotees visit the shrine every year.

Patel said the development work is part of the state’s Rs 1,632-crore plan for the town that has been prepared keeping in mind the requirements of pilgrims and tourists over the next 25 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for the renovation of the country’s pilgrimage sites with the mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ (development along with heritage), he said.

The Rs 950 crore projects covered in the first phase of the Ambaji corridor will provide amenities to pilgrims in the coming days, including multi-level parking, a ‘Divya Darshan Chowk’, an amphitheatre and a light and sound show, an official release said.

Holy places like Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok and Kedarnath have got a new identity with their development, he said.

Events like the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the flag hoisting after 500 years at Pavagadh (in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district) have also been accomplished under PM Modi’s leadership, he said.

A ‘Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav’ is also being organised at Ambaji every year, he said.

Following the PM’s approach of linking the development of pilgrimage sites with tourism, the country’s largest light and sound show has been started at Gabbar in Ambaji, and new facilities are being provided to the visitors through projects like ‘Parikrama Path’ and ‘Culture Village’, Patel said.

The Ambaji-Taranga rail project, which was recently given the green signal, will strengthen the connectivity in this area and boost economic development, he said.

The CM also offered prayers at the temple, said the release.