CM Patnaik approves proposal to set up Odisha Paika Academy

Bhubaneswar, Sept 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved a proposal to set up Odisha Paika Academy and Research Centre in Khurda district.

Stating that the academy will be set up on the lines of Guru Kelu Charan Mahapatra Odissi Research Centre, an official release issued by the CM said the proposed Odisha Paika Academy and Research Centre will operate under the Odia language, literature and culture department.

Patnaik asked the Khurda collector to identify land and submit a detailed project report. It will now temporarily operate from Gada Khurda, the statement said.

The academy will facilitate research and training on study of Paika Bidroha, an armed revolt by the warriors of Khurda against British rule in 1817. The rebellion was led by Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhara.

Odisha government claimed that the Paika Bidroha is considered the first armed rebellion against British Rule in India.

Patnaik said he is hopeful that the academy will help promote awareness about the life and times of the Paikas and the supreme sacrifice made by them against British rule. PTI AAM AAM MNB