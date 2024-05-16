CM Patnaik leads roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a roadshow in state capital Bhubaneswar on Thursday, seeking votes for his party BJD.

Accompanied by his close aide VK Pandian, Patnaik also addressed people in between the roadshow, urging them to vote for 'conch' -- the election symbol of his party.

The roadshow began at Ganganagar Chhak amid tight security with a large number of people lined up on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of the chief minister.

"Though we have seen him on TV, this is an opportunity to see him physically," said Susama Behera, a housewife.

Patnaik waived and greeted people as his vehicle proceeded through Gopabandhu Chhak, DAV School Unit-8, HDFC Bank Square, Mamtaj Ali School, Srikrishna Club, Behera Sahi, Bayababa Mutt Chhak and Master Canteen Square before culminating at Sisu Bhawan Square.

Before the roadshow, Patnaik said he was always elated to meet the people.

Tight security arrangements were made, and traffic restrictions were imposed on certain areas in the city for the road show.

Polling in Bhubaneswar is scheduled to be held on May 25.

The BJD has fielded Manmath Routray against BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. For the assembly elections, the party has re-nominated MLA Ananta Narayan Jena in Bhubaneswar Central, minister Ashok Panda in Bhubaneswar-Ekamra and MLA Susant Rout in Bhubaneswar North. PTI AAM AAM SOM