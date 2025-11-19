CM pays tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday paid tribute to India's first woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on her birth anniversary and said her contributions in nation-building were "unparalleled".

Sukhu said that Gandhi's visionary decisions laid a strong foundation for India's progress.

"Her leadership in poverty alleviation, economic reforms, nationalisation of banks, boosting agricultural productivity, employment generation and social empowerment was unparalleled, " he said in a statement issued here.

He added that Gandhi made the "supreme sacrifice" to safeguard the unity and integrity of the nation. PTI BPL APL APL