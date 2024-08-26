Eknath Shinde pays tribute to mentor Anand Dighe on his death anniversary

Thane: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday paid tribute to his mentor and Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe at the latter's memorial in Thane on his death anniversary.

Dighe, a hugely popular leader in the region who evoked intense loyalty among his supporters, including Shinde, died in a hospital on August 26, 2001 after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident.

Shinde visited Anand Ashram, from where Dighe used to run the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena, and his memorial 'Shakti Sthal'.

He was accompanied by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and MLA Pratap Sarnaik, among others.