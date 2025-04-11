CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs Vellappally Natesan amid row

Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday defended SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappappy Natesan saying he was not against any community or religion and his Malappuram views were against a party.

CM's view comes in the backdrop of Natesan's remarks about the Muslim majority Malappuram district and Indian Union Muslim League's sharp reaction against the views.

SNDP Yogam represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala.

While delivering an inaugural address at a function honouring Natesan for completing three decades in the post of SNDP Yogam general secretary at Cherthala near here, Vijayan alleged that some people deliberately misrepresented Natesan’s remarks—originally made against a political party—as being against a religion, by those supporting that party.

"Vellappally has a remarkable ability to articulate matters effectively. As the old saying goes, his tongue carries the grace of Saraswati Devi," the Chief Minister said.

"Natesan has always upheld secularism. Though some recent controversies have arisen, those who know him closely are well aware that he is not against any religion. His criticism was directed at a political party," he added, without naming IUML, a Congress ally. Unfortunately, some have distorted his speech to serve that party’s interests,” he added.

Vijayan said that Natesan was merely stating a fact, but there were deliberate attempts to spread misunderstanding among the public.

However, the CM urged Natesan to remain vigilant, adding that in today’s political scenario, there are constant attempts to deliberately misrepresent statements.

With his exceptional energy and leadership skills, Natesan has reached the pinnacle of two historic missions- SNDP Yogam and SN Trust, Vijayan said.

What makes Natesan a unique leader is the hope and confidence he instilled in SNDP Yogam members to hold their heads high with self-respect, CM added.

Pinarayi Vijayan's presence at the event has assumed a political significance that several outfits urged him not to attend the programme, alleging that the Ezhava community leader had made communal remarks.

During his speech at a programme of SNDP Yogam in Malappuram last week, Natesan had said that Malappuram was the land of a particular community where backward Ezhava sections were living in fear without being allowed to even breathe freely, and were being denied political and socio-economic freedom.

This remark has drawn flak from even Left youth organisations.

However, CM in his speech stated that the vision and preachings of Sree Narayana Guru helped Kerala to attain top positions in education and the industrial sector in the country.

The sustained influence of Renaissance movements is what enabled Kerala's progress, Vijayan said.

He added that while there are other states that also witnessed renaissance movements along with Kerala, religious and caste-based hatred still persists strongly in many of them.

In contrast, Kerala has advanced with significant social development, he said.

The Chief Minister added that "we are living in a time when some forces in the country are deliberately inciting communal tensions to destroy the harmony and brotherhood in our society. Religious festivals are often used as a pretext for such violence." "In some states, during Holi celebrations, Muslim mosques are covered with tarpaulins. But here in Kerala, people offer 'pongala' in the courtyards of mosques, and 'iftar' is held on temple grounds. That is the strength of secular Kerala," he said.

"This strength comes from the teachings and vision of Sree Narayana Guru," the Chief Minister stated.

Over the past three decades, SNDP Yogam and the SN Trust have grown under the leadership of Vellappally Natesan. He took up the challenge of leading both organisations simultaneously and managed them efficiently, ensuring progress in both, Vijayan said.

The SNDP Yogam is an organisation that has made significant contributions to Kerala’s development, and leading it for thirty years is truly exceptional, CM said.

Under his leadership, both SNDP Yogam and the SN Trust have grown substantially, the Chief Minister added.

Ministers P Prasad, V N Vasavan, P Rajeev, Saji Cherian, and others attended the event.