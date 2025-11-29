CM Pinarayi Vijayan is Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala: Cong's K C Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the "Trojan horse" of the central government.

Venugopal was hitting back at the ruling CPI(M) in the state a day after state Minister V Sivankutty had called the Congress leader and Alappuzha MP a "Trojan horse" deployed by the BJP to destroy the grand old party.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is the Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala. Every child in the state knows that," the Alappuzha MP claimed while speaking to reporters here.

The Congress general secretary said that the current government in Kerala was working hard for the last few years to implement whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thinking of.

"That is what we saw in the case of the PM SHRI scheme and the new labour codes. Even before the Centre implemented the labour codes, the government here had formulated draft regulations in connection with it," he said and questioned the intention behind it.

"The CPI(M) has to clarify that. They claim to be a party of the working class," he said.

Venugopal also questioned why CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam was silent on the issue of the new labour codes and the draft regulations.

"Is he not concerned about the labourers?" he asked.

His remarks come a day after Sivankutty accused him of giving "wrong advice" to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to weaken the Congress in every state where elections are held.

The minister had also alleged that there was an "active internal nexus" between Venugopal and the BJP as the Congress leader has not been targeted by any central investigative agency unlike Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. PTI HMP ROH