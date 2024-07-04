CM Pinarayi Vijayan presents Kerala Folklore Academy awards

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 7 (PTI) Art has an undeniable significance in every aspect of human life, from customs and rituals to food habits, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Vijayan was speaking at an event where he presented awards instituted by the Kerala Folklore Academy under the Department of Cultural Affairs.

The prestigious P K Kalan award was given to noted Chimmanakkali artiste K Kumar.

Chimmanakkali is a traditional art form of the Pulaya tribe of north Kerala.

"Art is the creative activity of man, which was formed as part of human culture and has evolved alongside society, reflecting its changes and development. Originating from folk traditions, art has a history that dates back to the birth of mankind. It has an undeniable significance in every aspect of human life, from customs and rituals to food habits," Vijayan said in his speech.

He also said the history of folk arts, which are branches of knowledge, often served as powerful reactions against oppressive social systems in their respective eras.

"Every village in Kerala has one or more art forms. It is said that there were more than three thousand folk arts in Kerala, which have now been shrunk to just around a thousand," Vijayan added.

He said that with no one to take over folk arts and that, too being performed only in certain places, the artistes are looking for other means of livelihood, thus leading to its decline.

"The government has initiated Keraleeyam as part of its effort to protect such folk arts. Folklore Academy is painting itself a spot on the cultural map of Kerala through its noted activities," Vijayan added.

A total of 158 awards were given at the event, a government release said.