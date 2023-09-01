CM post not big thing for me, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that CM's post is not a big thing for him, it is welfare of the people that matters.

"For me, post is not a big thing. Service of the people is and I will continue to do that till my last breath," the CM said.

Gehlot's remarks came at a public meeting in the newly created Beawar district, probably as a reference to the power tussle between him and his former deputy Sachin Pilot that has been on for more than a year over the issue of leadership in the state.

Both leaders were in the race for the CM's post after the victory of the Congress party in 2018 assembly elections and the party high command made Gehlot CM for a third time while Pilot was appointed his deputy.

Gehlot had last month said that he sometimes thinks of leaving the post of CM but the post is not leaving him.

In his address in Beawar, Gehlot praised his government's recent decision to form 17 new districts in the state.

The CM said that the experiment of creating smaller districts was successful and if the Congress government comes back, more such smaller districts may be created.

Earlier in the day, he addressed a public meeting in Dudu, one of the 17 newly created districts.

"These decisions are becoming examples for other states of the country and many states of the country are following our schemes," he said.

"The state government is now getting a vision document prepared to make Mission-2030 a reality, in which everyone can give their suggestions for an advanced and prosperous Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

During his visit, Gehlot inaugurated district level competitions under Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games. PTI SDA VN VN