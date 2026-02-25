CM promises expert committee for long-pending Nashik-Pune railway line

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said proposals for constructing a railway line between Nashik and Pune will be thoroughly studied and a committee of experts will be appointed for further action.

Replying to a question in the state legislative council, Fadnavis said he had twice taken up the long-pending proposal with the Centre, but was told that a railway line cannot pass near the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT) which lies on the route.

Thirty-two countries are part of the GMRT project and it cannot be shifted, the CM said.

The Union government suggested an alternative route via Shirdi but it will take 30 more minutes and was not acceptable to some of the stake-holders, Fadnavis said.

He will again discuss the matter with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and a consultant can be appointed to suggest the nearest route covering important villages, the chief minister said.