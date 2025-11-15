CM Rangasamy congratulates Nadda on NDA's Bihar win

Puducherry, Nov 15 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday extended his "heartiest greetings and congratulations" to BJP president J P Nadda on the NDA's impressive victory in the Bihar assembly election.

In a letter to Nadda, Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC–BJP coalition government in Puducherry, said the Bihar mandate reflects the people's trust and confidence in the NDA’s collective leadership, governance, and development vision for the state.

He expressed confidence that the victory would pave the way for continued success in the elections ahead.

The CM also took the opportunity to appreciate Nadda’s “hard work and the cooperation of alliance party leaders,” in the letter. PTI COR ROH